HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – One person was killed in a crash in Haddam on Thursday.
State police on Friday morning identified the victim as 41-year-old Andrew Douglas Hamilton of Norwich.
Victoria Foxx, 40, of North Haven, suffered a suspected serious injury, troopers said.
The two-car crash closed Route 81 in Haddam near Hubbard Road.
The Life Star medical helicopter was called to the scene, but couldn't respond due to weather.
Both people had to be transported to Hartford Hospital by ambulance.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Haddam resident trooper at 860-399-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.