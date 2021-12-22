WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - A Woodstock man has died after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:50 p.m. on Route 171 in Woodstock near Shields Road.
A 2008 Porsche, traveling east, was trying to negotiate a sharp, downhill curve when the driver lost control and struck a metal guardrail.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Barefoot, then tried to maneuver the vehicle back into the eastbound lane, but ended up crossing into the opposite lane and going off the side of the road.
The Porsche came to a final stop after striking a large tree.
Barefoot was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
