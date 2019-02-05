ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - A man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Essex on Monday evening has been identified by State Police.
The crash happened on Route 9 southbound between Exits 3 and 4 around 5:15 p.m., according to State Police.
38-year-old David Moran, of Deep River, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said Moran was driving the wrong-way when he collided with 70-year-old Joseph Kaplowe Jr., of New London.
Kaplowe Jr. suffered a significant injury and was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar.
Moran was driving a 2005 Honda Element northbound in the Route 9 south lanes.
A third vehicle tried avoiding the crash, but hit Moran's 2004 Subaru Outback.
According to State Police, Geoffrey Fairbaim was driving the third vehicle.
Fairbaim was not injured.
Channel 3 cameras were positioned above the scene of the crash on Dennison Rd, while the State Police Collision Reconstruction Squad sifted through the evidence and mangled metal.
A source told Channel 3 Westbrook Police officers were trying to find the driver prior the crash.
For hours, firefighters redirected cars between Exits 3 and 4.
However, the road has reopened.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
