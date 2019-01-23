LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - Two police officers shot a man they said drove a car right at them.
State police identified the man as 35-year-old Francisco Hernandez of Hartford.
While troopers released his name on Wednesday, they did not provide any other updates.
The incident happened on Lantern Hill Road in Ledyard around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Ledyard police said it started when the driver nearly struck a police cruiser.
According to state and local police, Hernandez nearly hit the cruiser while the officer was checking icing conditions.
He then took off.
Police pursued the red car.
They said they put out stop sticks right at Spicer Hill Road.
Hernandez evaded police and turned left on Route 117 right past their headquarters.
Police said Hernandez turned down Reservoir View, a dead end road, and he went into a driveway.
That's where they said he drove at the officers, who then fired their service weapons.
The suspect was the only person in the car.
He has not been arrested. Police said charges are still pending.
