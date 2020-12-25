SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police have identified a man who was struck and killed by a car on I-84 in Southbury Thursday night.
Just before 5 p.m., police were called to I-84 west just before exit 16.
Police said a car being driven by 85-year-old Ronald Shaw went off the road and onto the median.
Shaw got out of the car and tried to cross the highway.
That's when he was struck by another car that was traveling in the right lane.
Shaw, of New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway was shut down for several hours but reopened Thursday night around 9 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-267-2200.
