STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police have identified a man who drowned in Stafford on Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:00 p.m., police said they received calls about a missing man at Staffordville Beach. Just a few hours later, his body was recovered and he was pronounced dead.
Connecticut State Police said a 911 caller told them a man had gone swimming but did not resurface.
Crews were able to find the body of the victim, who was identified as 20-year-old Alaine Nitch-Ball, of Somers.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection suggested being aware of underwater hazards in natural swimming areas.
Those hazards could be sudden dropoffs, inshore holes, large rocks, or tree roots.
They also suggested swimming in designated areas, and knowing the water quality before you go.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.