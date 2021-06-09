GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Part of Route 2 in Glastonbury was closed on Wednesday morning after a person was struck and killed by a driver, state police said.
The pedestrian was identified as 33-year-old Malcolm Privott of Cromwell.
It happened just after 4:15 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.
The closure was between exits 10 and 12, according to the Department of Transportation.
According to state police, the driver was headed eastbound on Route 2 in the left lane just west of exit 11.
Privott was walking against traffic in the same lane, troopers said.
The driver struck Privott, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
State police said a vehicle belonging to Privott was found just to the east of the scene on the highway median. They don't know why it was parked there.
The driver's vehicle needed to be towed from the scene due to damage from the impact.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.
