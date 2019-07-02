HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person is dead from a motorcycle crash that happened on Route 15 northbound on the Wethersfield/Hartford line.
State police identified the victim as 31-year-old Julio Rodriguez of Hartford.
A section of Route 15 north in Hartford was closed, according to state police. However, it reopened around 6:30 a.m.
The closure was between exits 85 and 86, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said.
According to the DOT, the crash happened around 1:13 a.m. on Tuesday.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
State police said both operators lost control of their vehicles and struck the right shoulder metal guide rail.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other driver suffered only a minor injury.
A cause for the crash has not yet been released.
