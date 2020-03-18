CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man has been taken into custody following an officer-involved shooting in Cromwell on Tuesday morning.
Police said officers were assisting local probation officers with a probation check at a residence on Salem Drive, which is part of a condominium complex on Tuesday.
Around 9:55 a.m., officers made contact with Samuel Moore, who retreated into his residence.
Officers established a perimeter around the complex, and while doing so, Moore exited the complex and got into a vehicle.
While trying to leave the complex, Moore came in contact with a officer and a round from a firearm was discharged.
The officer has been identified as Sergeant Ryan Parsons.
Moore left the scene and got into a car accident with a civilian vehicle a short time later. Eyewitnesses told police Moore left on foot.
He was found shortly after.
Moore has been charged with interfering with an officer, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, as well as several drugs and firearms offenses.
On Wednesday, state police said while Perkins was wearing a body camera, there is no footage of him discharging his weapon.
A use of force investigation is underway by the State's Attorney's Office and the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave.
The two people who were hit by Moore were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.
Perkins has been a member of the Cromwell Police Department since October 2007.
The Cromwell Police Department will also be conducting their own internal affairs investigation.
