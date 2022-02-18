HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Skeletal remains uncovered in Harwinton in December were identified as belonging to a woman, according to state police.
Dental records identified the woman as Brianna Beam, who would have been 20 years old.
Troopers said someone found the remains while walking a dog in the area of Campville Road around 3 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2021.
They were in a wooded area about 100 feet from the road.
At the time, detectives and crews from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene.
The medical examiner's office was also called.
The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.
State police's Western District Major Crimes Squad said it was advised by the medical examiner's office that the remains were positively identified as Beam.
Troopers said Beam was known to have ties to the Waterbury, Thomaston and Bristol areas, as well as in Rhode Island.
Troopers called the investigation ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to give Det. Michael Mengacci a call at 860-402-7608 or contact him through email at michael.mengacci@ct.gov.
