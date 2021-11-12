CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – CT State Police said they have identified some of the suspects believed to have stolen shopping carts full of items from an Oxford store earlier this week.

On Friday, police said they have tentatively identified two of the four people involved in the larceny at Market 32, which happened early Tuesday morning.

Their identifications have not yet been released.

Police said they also found a tan minivan seen in a video that went viral on social media, as one of the getaway cars. The van was found in New Haven.

Local grocery across the state have been seeing brazen thieves steal shopping carts full of items.

Some videos are showing these suspects flee the store before police even arrive, like in Oxford.

Earlier this week, a video started swirling around social media showing the suspects leaving the Oxford grocery store with shopping carts full of laundry detergent.

Police say they fled without paying.

Investigation underway after suspects steal shopping carts full of items from CT grocery store An investigation is underway after multiple people were seen stealing shopping carts full of items from an Oxford grocery store early Tuesday morning.

In East Lyme, the police chief said on Friday that they had two recent larcenies at the local Stop & Shop.

He said the suspects involved in a larceny last week are believed to have been driving vehicles similar to the ones seen at the Oxford grocery store.

“We have been working with multiple agencies on this investigation,” Police Chief Michael Finkelstein said.

Southington has also reported a few similar incidents over the past two months, however it is unclear if it's the same group of suspects.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Southington police said three males went into the Stop and Shop on North Main Street, all wearing masks.

They loaded a shopping cart with paper towels and baby diapers, and tried to leave the store without paying.

During that attempt, they were asked by the store manager if they paid.

That’s when one of the suspects stopped pushing the cart and pushed the manager who fell to the ground and hit their head.

The thieves then left in a blue van that didn’t have any license plates.

Police tried to pull them over on Meriden Avenue, but they sped off and got away.

Back on Oct. 7, just before 8 pm., three men went into the BJs in Southington and were able to leave with multiple TVs and sound bars without paying.

During that incident, it was reported that one of the suspects pushed a store employee as he confronted the men as they were leaving the store.

Employees told police they saw the three men walking toward the door with a dolly cart loaded with several TVs and electronics.

A store employee tried to stop them, but they began to walk faster, and exited the store, and loaded the electronics into a gold Honda Odyssey, parked in front of the store and fled.

Police said these same suspects are possibly linked to thefts at other BJ stores in the area.

State police said they have received hundreds of tips and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 888-4353.

Tune in to Eyewitness News starting at 4pm as we follow up on this case.