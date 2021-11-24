WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – Two people have died and another was injured following a crash Monday in Windham.
It happened just before 2 p.m. on Route 6 at the corner of Route 203.
#CTTraffic Route 6 (Boston Post Rd.) at Route 203 (North Windham Rd.), in Windham is closed for a serious injury motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 22, 2021
State Police say a 2013 Subaru Impreza was traveling east on Route 6 when it suddenly collided head-on with a 2013 Chevy Impala that was driving in the opposite direction.
The passenger in the Impala, identified as Carlene Drysdale, 90, of Livermore Falls, Maine, died at the scene.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
State Police said the driver of the Impreza, identified as James Bobbit, 91, of Mansfield, later died from his injuries at Hartford Hospital.
The driver of the Impala is still being treated for serious injuries.
Route 6, also known as Boston Post Road, was closed at Route 203, also known as North Windham Road for an extended period of time.
The collision still remains under investigation.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the State Police barracks in Colchester at 860-465-5400.
