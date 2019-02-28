LEBANON,CT (WFSB) -- State police said they are investigating a crash that killed one person on Route 87 in Lebanon on Wednesday morning.
State police identified the victim as Daniel Donahue, 33, of Manchester.
The crash happened in the area of 1035 Trumbull Hwy. around 1:40 a.m.
Route 87 was closed between Goshen Hill Road and Waterman Road. However, it has since reopened.
According to police, only one vehicle was involved.
Troopers said Donahue veered off of the road, sideswiped a utility pole and collided with a rock wall. The vehicle rolled onto its roof.
Donahue succumbed to the injuries sustained from the rock wall collision, state police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
