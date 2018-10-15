WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - State police said they're investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 95 southbound in Westbrook over the weekend.
The crash took place on the Clinton-Westbrook line a thet exit 64 on-ramp around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, troopers said.
Troopers identified the victim as Angela Ford, 48, of Clinton.
They said she was the passenger in the vehicle, which was driven by 48-year-old Kyle Ford.
Investigators said Kyle Ford was traveling south when he swerved hard for an unknown reason. The swerve caused the vehicle to roll over and strike a jersey barrier in the median.
The crash prompted state police to close that section of highway for a period of time as crews investigated.
Kyle Ford was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Angela Ford, however, died from the injuries she suffered.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to give state police a call.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
