OXFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police identified three victims killed in a weekend house fire in Oxford.
Troopers said 53-year-old Christopher Maseizik, 54-year-old Karl Maseizik and 71-year-old Nanci Southwell were trapped inside the home on O'Neill Road Saturday night.
Fire investigators spent most of the day Sunday trying to figure out what caused the fire.
The Oxford fire chief said more than a dozen 911 calls came in, and officials said the house was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived around 11:20 p.m.
Fire officials called the home a total loss.
Neighbors told Channel 3 on Monday that the people who lived there were good, solid people, the type who would give you the shirts right off their backs.
The cause of the fire has yet to be released.
