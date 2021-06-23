MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly crash that happened in Middletown is under investigation.
According to state police, it happened on Route 9 near exit 12 on Tuesday night.
Troopers identified the victim who died as 19-year-old Amil Phillip.
Two 19-year-old passengers, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their identities were not released.
Investigators said Phillip crashed into a tree.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.
