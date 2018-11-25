Police are investigating after they said a dog was shot and killed in Harwinton on Sunday.
The Harwinton Animal Control took to Facebook to share information that a dog was shot on Highview Drive, and later died at a nearby veterinarian office.
The circumstances surrounding the death have yet to be released by police.
Those with information on this incident are encouraged to call Harwinton's Resident Trooper or Harwinton Animal Control.
