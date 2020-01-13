HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police are investigating a shooting near the CTfastrak Busway in Hartford that left two people hurt.
Troopers said it happened in the area of Francis Avenue near Park Street on Sunday night.
State police said the two victims were transported to Hartford Hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown.
Detectives from their Central District Major Crime Squad responded.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.
