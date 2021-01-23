COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- A police investigation is underway in a Coventry neighborhood.
Saturday morning, investigators were seen at a home on Zeya Drive.
Connecticut State Police said the Eastern District Major Crimes Squad was requested to respond to the scene of an active investigation.
Police said detectives are investigating a 'suspicious incident,' but didn't elaborate.
#BREAKING: @CT_STATE_POLICE responding to a “suspicious incident” on Zeya Drive in #Coventry. Police say based off preliminary info, it doesn’t appear to be criminal. We’ve counted at least 11 police cruisers. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/Guk0NL3dCQ— Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) January 23, 2021
At this time, state police said there doesn’t appear to be any criminal element to the investigation.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
