WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A deadly officer-involved shooting involving state police is under investigation in West Haven.
The investigation is happening in the area of Campbell Avenue from Highland Street to Abner Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The suspect was shot twice and brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.
The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.
According to state police, it started as a possible carjacking investigation in the Norwalk area.
Norwalk Police said they responded to the report of a disturbance at an AT&T store around 4:30 p.m. Police said it was reported a suspect was armed with a knife.
While en route, it was reported that a car was stolen by the suspect involved in the disturbance.
Officers attempted to stop the car, however, it failed to stop. After a brief pursuit, it was terminated and surrounding agencies were notified.
Troopers were able to locate the accused vehicle, which led to a chase into West Haven.
The suspect intentionally collided with civilian and police cars on I-95.
An altercation took place before the the suspect was shot.
Three state police troopers were involved in the shooting. Their names are expected to be released within the next few days.
Body and dash cam video is expected to be released according to state statute.
No troopers were injured during the shooting.
State Police said a knife was found in the car following the shooting.
The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
