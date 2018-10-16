STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) – a death investigation is underway in Stafford Tuesday night.
State Police said there is an untimely death investigation on Satkowski Drive.
Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious, but an autopsy will be done to determine the person’s cause of death.
The identity of the individual has not been released at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
