KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – State Police are investigating a drowning in Killingly that happened on Tuesday morning.
Officials said round 11:30 a.m., Troopers from Troop D were dispatched to the area of Sawmill Road for the report of a drowning.
A victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene.
No additional information was released at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates.
