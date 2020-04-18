DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a crash in Durham Saturday morning.
According to CT State Police, troopers responded to Rt. 79 near 317 Madison Road around 7:50 a.m. to find that a silver 2017 Ford Fusion that was traveling south had collided with the side of a 2010 Nissan GTR that was traveling north.
The operator of the GTR, later identified as 38-year-old Hamden resident Douglas Ross, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the operator of the Fusion was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with minor injuries.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by CT State Police.
