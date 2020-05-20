BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police are investigating a fatal crash on I-95 east in Branford.
I-95 is partially closed between exits 55 and 54 while police investigate the crash.
There is no word on how many cars were involved in the crash or if any other injuries were reported.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while police investigate the crash.
Follow traffic updates here.
