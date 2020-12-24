SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - I-84 West on the Middlebury-Southbury has reopened following a crash Thursday evening.
Officials said it happened just after 5 p.m. between Exits 17 and 16 and involved a pedestrian.
At least one person has died as a result of the crash.
The release of the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
All lanes were reopened around 9 p.m.
