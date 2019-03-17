STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police are investigating an incident involving a grenade found at the intersection of County Rd. and Furnace Ave in Stafford on Sunday.
Dispatchers with Troop C confirmed a bomb squad is on scene. The road is closed and the scene is still active.
The report came in around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
