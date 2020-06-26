HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police are investigating a crash involving Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.
Chief Thody swiped a guardrail in his police cruiser on May 31.
An internal affairs report says Chief Thody was traveling in his cruiser on Route 154 in Chester on his way to a Black Lives Matter protest in Hartford.
In the report, Chief Thody says when he reached for his phone that had fallen, he hit the guardrail.
Since no one was hurt and there was only minor damage to the car, Thody says he decided not to call state police at the time of the accident.
An investigation is underway.
