(WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police said they are investigating multiple bomb threats that have been reported across the state, including at several schools.
Troopers are investigating threats made across the state, including at Griswold Elementary, National Shooting Association in Newtown, Seybridge Plaza in Seymour, two office buildings in Bloomfield, and the Bristol Senior Center.
Police said Griswold Elementary School was evacuated while police investigated.
The two office buildings in Bloomfield were Jefferson Radiology and Hartford Healthcare At Home. Both buildings were also evacuated.
A common theme is the bomb threats that have been made are demanding Bitcoin currency from businesses, organizations and schools around the state.
Four bomb threats were reported in Wallingford on Thursday, at a walk-in clinic, the library, and two more businesses.
Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley said the email threats were very generic and not specific to any businesses.
Cromwell police said they received threats at four of their schools on Thursday.
Suffield police said a threat was emailed to McAlister Middle School, which was evacuated as a precaution.
Another location in Waterbury reported a bomb threat as well but it is unclear exactly where at this time.
Fairfield police said the country club received an email stating there was a bomb in the building and that if they did not send $20,000 in bitcoin the device would be detonated.
Westport police said multiple businesses received a suspicious scam email on Thursday that attempted to extort payment from victims in Bitcoin currency.
Police said surrounding towns reported receiving a similar email.
All of the threats were made via email, and no bombs have been found at any of the locations where threats were made.
It appears this is happening nationwide, not just in Connecticut.
"Our Cyber Crimes Investigative Unit and Connecticut Intelligence Center (CTIC) are currently working to identify the source of the emails that are circulating across various agencies in the state," state police said in an email.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.