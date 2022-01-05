PLAINFIELD (WFSB) - State police are investigating a serious crash involving a tractor trailer Wednesday morning.
According to police, troopers were called to a crash on I-395 in Plainfield.
Police said serious injuries were reported and the crash is now being investigated by the CSP Truck Squad.
Police said more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.
