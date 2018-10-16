WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – State Police are on the scene of a stabbing investigation in Windham Tuesday night.
Investigators responded to the scene of a stabbing, which resulted in serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.
The victim suffered a serious stab wound along with what's being described by police as a possible shot gun injury.
The victim of the incident was flown to a hospital by Life Start medical helicopter.
A trooper told Channel 3 the victim is a man and investigators have talked with his girlfriend along with at least one other potential witness.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
State Police are searching for the suspect involved in the incident.
