MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – State police are investigating the death of a woman at Wadsworth Falls State Park.
Officers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and state police troopers responded to the area of Wadsworth Falls State Park for the reported of a deceased person.
When officers arrived on the scene, a female in her mid-30s was located and pronounced dead on the scene.
State Police K9 handlers were requested to the scene. A short time after they arrived, a man was located in the area where the woman’s body was found.
The man was brought to the hospital for evaluation and is currently cooperating with investigators.
State Police said there is no reason to believe there is any criminal aspect to the investigation and it appears to be an isolated incident.
There is no threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information about the investigation is being as to contact detectives at 860-399-2100.
