ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police executed a search warrant Tuesday morning in Enfield in connection to a homicide case from over the summer.

Police were seen at a home on Moody Road in Enfield Tuesday morning.

The location is believed to be related to the death of 38-year-old James Comes, which is also directly connected to a known motorcycle club.

He was found dead inside a car that was found in a field off Durkee Road in Somers back on Aug. 5.

His death was ruled a homicide.

The Eastern District Major Crime detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.