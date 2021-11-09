Enfield investigation

Police blocked off Moody Road in Enfield on Tuesday

 WFSB

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police executed a search warrant Tuesday morning in Enfield in connection to a homicide case from over the summer.

Police were seen at a home on Moody Road in Enfield Tuesday morning.

The location is believed to be related to the death of 38-year-old James Comes, which is also directly connected to a known motorcycle club.

He was found dead inside a car that was found in a field off Durkee Road in Somers back on Aug. 5.

His death was ruled a homicide.

The Eastern District Major Crime detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.