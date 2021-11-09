ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police executed a search warrant Tuesday morning in Enfield in connection to a homicide case from over the summer.
Police were seen at a home on Moody Road in Enfield Tuesday morning.
The location is believed to be related to the death of 38-year-old James Comes, which is also directly connected to a known motorcycle club.
He was found dead inside a car that was found in a field off Durkee Road in Somers back on Aug. 5.
A man was found dead inside of a car off a road in Somers this past Thursday.
His death was ruled a homicide.
The Eastern District Major Crime detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crime Tip Line at 860-896-3230.
