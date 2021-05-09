HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a missing boy.
State Police say 10-year-old Brandon Pervis was reported missing on Saturday.
A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon.
Brandon is described as a 4'10" black male, with brown hair and eyes, and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
He was last seen wearing yellow crocs, a Chicago Bulls cap, and a black hoodie.
Anyone with any information on Brandon's whereabouts is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.