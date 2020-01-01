HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they responded to nearly 15,000 road calls over their holidays enforcement period.
Troopers said they went to 14,912 calls for service, helped 649 drivers and responded to 952 crashes.
Of the 952 crashes, 142 included injuries and four were deadly. The deadly crashes happened in Westbrook, Hartford, Windham and Bethany.
As far as DUI arrests went, 76 were made.
Speeding citations topped 629.
Troopers issued 2,027 moving violations, which included unsafe lane changes, following too closely and not moving over.
They said the holiday enforcement period was from 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 until the morning of Jan. 1.
