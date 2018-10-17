DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – A State Police K9 is credited with helping to stop a car theft suspect on Tuesday evening.
State Police said just before 9:30 p.m., a stolen car was reported in Danbury.
Troopers were able to locate the car quickly on I-84 near exit 15.
When troopers tried to stop the car, but suspect engaged the troopers in a pursuit.
Troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, which caused the suspect to get off the highway and flee on foot.
K9 Ale was able to track down the suspect, identified as Manuel Ortiz of Waterbury.
Troopers had to use a Taser on Ortiz, who was trying to break free from K9 Ale.
Ortiz was brought to Troop A where he was charged with engaging police in a pursuit, first-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer, and reckless endangerment.
He was released on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
