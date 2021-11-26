HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - A man that went missing Wednesday has been found thanks to State Police.
Investigators say the 87-year-old man had walked away from an assisted living facility Wednesday evening.
Troopers, along with K9 Gille and her handler, battled the frigid conditions that night and combed the area for him.
He was found on the ground adjacent to a building that was about 150 yards away from the assisted living facility.
The man was evaluated at a nearby medical facility and is expected to be okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.