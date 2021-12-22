HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - A State Police K9 is being credited with helping capture a suspect wanted in connection with a domestic dispute.
The initial incident happened around 7:15 p.m. back on December 22.
Someone had contacted State Police saying that a person had been making threatening statements towards them.
The caller also informed police that the person in question also threw a machete-style knife at them, but missed, ultimately causing the caller to fear for their safety.
A K9 unit had to be called in when troopers were told that the suspect had walked into a wooded area nearby right after the altercation.
Thankfully, K9 Chase was able to track down the individual in question. That person was taken into custody and charged with threatening, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.
Their bond was set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.