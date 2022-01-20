ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man involved in a shooting Thursday is behind bars, thanks in part to the efforts of one State Police K9.
It all unfolded around 4 Thursday morning at a home in Ashford.
State Police say that they were responding to a report of a disturbance where someone had fired a gun.
The person in question is well known to State Police and was wanted on a warrant pertaining to a shots fired call in Willimantic.
The suspect, who hasn't been identified yet, tried to elude State Police by driving into a remote sand pit.
State Police said after the individual's vehicle became disabled, the suspect took off on foot.
K9 Drago and his handler were called to the scene and helped troopers track down the wanted man.
No one was injured.
Investigators seized a loaded firearm from the suspect's vehicle.
The suspect is facing several charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit and reckless endangerment.
He was issued a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge on Friday.
