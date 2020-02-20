MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- State police are already short-handed, and that’s before several hundred become eligible for retirement in the next two years.
Now the agency is making a recruiting push to bolster its ranks.
“We really need to boost up our state police, just for overtime purposes, things like that and public safety as well,” said State Trooper Christine Jeltema.
Connecticut State Police launched a new campaign to find recruits, including releasing a video.
State police currently have 900 troopers, short of the 1,200 to 1,500 they want, and that doesn’t account for the roughly 300 who will become eligible for retirement in the next two years.
“We had a huge push to recruit, and a bunch of classes, back-to-back classes, and they slowed down the recruiting,” Jeltema said.
State police also launched a website, which can be found here.
They also plan to do a lot of outreach on social media, and through the Dept. of Motor Vehicles, and other state agencies. They’re also making a push to improve diversity.
“We’re not ashamed to say that our agency right now is not as diverse as we want it to be,” Jeltema said.
Applicants do have to meet some qualifications. They must be at least 21 by Nov. 1, and must be a U.S. citizen by the date of hire. They also need to have a high school diploma or GED before completing training.
Applicants cannot have conviction for a felony or class a or b misdemeanor. They also need a valid Connecticut driver’s license and need to live in state before they graduate.
The process can take a year and a half, including field training. First is a screening that includes a physical test.
“Pushups, sit-ups, a 300-meter run, a half mile run, and then once they pass that they can move to polygraph, we call it the lie-detector test, background, things like that,” Jeltema said.
Troopers then have to go through an academy before field training.
Jeltema said state police are looking to fill all kinds of roles.
“It’s not about kicking down doors, putting on the bomb suit, things like that, it’s about having conversations with people,” she said.
