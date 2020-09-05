TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - State and local authorities are on scene investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning in Tolland.
According to State Police, troopers assigned to Troop C in Tolland, along with Tolland firefighters, responded to Tolland Stage Road for a report of a crash around 10 a.m.
At least one person was injured and LifeStar was called to the scene.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
