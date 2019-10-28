LEBANON, CT (WFSB) – State Police are searching for two suspects involved in motor vehicle thefts in Lebanon on Sunday night.
Police said during the overnight hours, a total of four dirt bikes, totaling $20,000, were stolen from one location on the southwest side of town.
A 2019 Hyundai Elentra from an adjacent location and two more dirt bikes, as well as power tools, were stolen from a home near the Willimantic line.
Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call State Police or the Lebanon Resident Trooper’s Office.
Police are reminding people to lock their items and not to leave their keys in the car. Officials are also reminding people who may be selling items on Facebook Marketplace to disable the map feature so people can not determine your location.
