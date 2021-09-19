WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run early Sunday morning.
It happened on I-91 North near the Hartford line. Initially, the Connecticut Department of Transportation stated that it had occurred on the Hartford side.
State Police say several people had been standing in the roadway after a collision had occurred earlier in the morning when three of them were struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Two of the individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities haven't been released yet.
The third person was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The involved vehicle, believed to be a 2002-04 blue Honda CRV, didn't stop and kept going.
The Honda has a spare tire affixed on its rear and may have damage to its headlight/headlight area and the driver's side bottom rocker panel.
The roadway was closed between Exits 27 and 28 while State Police investigated, but reopened around 9:20 that morning.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the State Police barracks in Hartford at 860-534-1000.
