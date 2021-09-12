MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are looking for two men accused of abducting a woman Saturday.
State Police say it all unfolded at a business in Marlborough during the evening hours.
A 64-year-old woman had left the business and was getting into her vehicle when she was approached by two men, who demanded money.
The men then abducted the woman, assaulted, and robbed her before dropping her off in the town of Berlin.
Right now, the woman is being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.
While a description of the suspects weren't immediately available, investigators said the men were wearing COVID-style face coverings.
State Police would like to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity immediately.
