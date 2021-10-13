TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - State Police are looking for the men that stole a person's truck.
It all unfolded around 2 Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Electric Blue Cafe on Merrow Road.
A person was sitting in their pickup when four African American came up and robbed them of their belongings at gunpoint.
Investigators said the suspects fled the scene in the victim's pickup.
The truck is described as a black 2008 F-350 pickup with Connecticut plates C240875.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Hoyt at 860-896-3200.
