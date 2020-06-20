(WFSB) - CT State Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a series of ATM thefts.
According to CT State Police Detective Matthew Hogan, three individuals have been breaking into convenience-style stores and physically removing the ATMs inside.
The trio then takes the ATM to a secluded location nearby to break inside and steal its contents before dumping the machine.
Detective Hogan says that the culprits have hit twenty different locations across the state with multiple businesses having been broken into each night.
The three parties are believed to be driving a dark-colored, four door, possible 5 series BMW.
The vehicle is likely to have been stolen.
The first party seen entering the store in one surveillance video is described as light skinned and heavyset with a light-colored, pullover hoodie, a man purse over one shoulder, dark-colored capris-style pants with a stripe down the side, gloves, a ski mask, and a crowbar.
The second party was wearing a Buffalo David Britton pullover hoodie with two-tone wrist, waist coloring, and zippered side pockets, a ski mask dark sneakers, and is reportedly short in height.
Detective Hogan stated that the third party was wearing a lightweight, ribbed-style jacket, sweatpants, gloves, and a ski mask.
Anyone with any information on the identities or whereabouts of either of these parties is asked to contact CT State Police at 860-250-4044 or by email at Ctic.sc@ct.gov.
