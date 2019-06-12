VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) – State Police are searching for two classic cars that were stolen from Voluntown.
Troopers from Troop E are attempted to locate two cars stolen from Sand Hill Road.
The cars were stolen anywhere between the months of November 2018 and March of 2019.
State Police said the stolen cars are a green 1966 Ford Mustang with VIN number 6R07T234185 and an orange 1969 Chevrolet Camaro with VIN number 123379L525269.
Anyone with information on these cars is asked to contact state police.
