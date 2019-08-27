EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – State Police are investigating a theft of tools in East Haddam.
Police said a man was seen on surveillance video stealing tools on Tuesday morning from a shed on Mott Lane.
The suspect is described at a white male, with a closely-trimmed white beard and gray hair.
He was seen driving a tan colored minivan.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Officer Rhoades at 860-891-8200.
