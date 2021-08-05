An investigation is underway in the town of Somers.

SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – An investigation is underway in the town of Somers.

Somers investigation.jpg

An investigation is underway in the town of Somers

Connecticut State Police said troopers and Major Crime detectives are at a scene on Durkee Road, between Springfield and Four Bridges Road.

An investigation is underway in the town of Somers.

However, they did not provide any further details about what prompted the investigation.

Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.