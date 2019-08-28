NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a man in connection to a crash that killed two people in December on Interstate-95 in North Stonington.
38-year-old Jose Noriega-Gonzalez of Groton was arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter on Tuesday, according to police.
State troopers were called to a two car crash near Exit 91 just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 16.
Noriega-Gonzalez was driving the wrong way and crashed into another vehicle, police said.
26-year-old Lorna Valcin of Braintree, Massachusetts, and Eric Ramakers, 37, of Phoenix, Arizona, were pronounced dead on scene.
Noriega-Gonzalez was also charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence or alcohol or drugs, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, assault with a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment.
He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.