ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) – A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Andover Thursday evening, state police said.
Officials say the crash happened around 5:26 p.m. on Route 6 near Hickory Hill Drive.
The pedestrian was walking along the right shoulder of the eastbound lane, police said.
Police say the pedestrian then crossed into the eastbound travel lane and was struck by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to Windham Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
Police identified the victim as Todd Uriano, 43, of Vernon.
The operator of the vehicle and a passenger were not injured.
State police say anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop K at 860-465-5400.
